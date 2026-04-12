Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Sunday

Sorokin will protect the home net against Montreal on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has one win in his last six outings (1-5-0) and is coming off a 13-save effort in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa. He has a 29-23-2 record during the 2025-26 campaign with seven shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 54 appearances. Montreal sits seventh in the league with 3.41 goals per game this season.