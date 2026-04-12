Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sorokin will protect the home net against Montreal on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has one win in his last six outings (1-5-0) and is coming off a 13-save effort in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Ottawa. He has a 29-23-2 record during the 2025-26 campaign with seven shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 54 appearances. Montreal sits seventh in the league with 3.41 goals per game this season.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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