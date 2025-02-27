Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Sorokin will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is mired in a four-game losing streak during which he has conceded 18 goals on 99 shots (.818 save percentage). With Semyon Varlamov (lower body) still on the shelf, the Isles don't have a ton of alternatives to continue utilizing Sorokin -- unless they want to throw youngster Jakub Skarek to the wolves.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders

