Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Thursday

Sorokin will start in goal on the road versus the Senators on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is 3-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage over five outings in March. The 30-year-old netminder has been sharp, though he hasn't been at his best lately. Sorokin will face a Senators team that took a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.