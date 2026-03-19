Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Thursday
Sorokin will start in goal on the road versus the Senators on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Sorokin is 3-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage over five outings in March. The 30-year-old netminder has been sharp, though he hasn't been at his best lately. Sorokin will face a Senators team that took a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.
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