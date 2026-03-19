Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Sorokin will start in goal on the road versus the Senators on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is 3-2-0 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage over five outings in March. The 30-year-old netminder has been sharp, though he hasn't been at his best lately. Sorokin will face a Senators team that took a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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