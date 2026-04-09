Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Sorokin will get the starting nod at home versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will make his 12th straight appearance in the crease for the Isles, despite having lost each of his previous four contests. During his slump, the 30-year-old backstop has conceded at least three goals in all four outings. Still, as long as the Isles are in the hunt for a playoff spot, Sorokin could see both ends of an upcoming back-to-back versus the Senators and Canadiens on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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