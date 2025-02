Sorokin will get the starting nod at home against Vegas on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Considering Sorokin is riding a six-game winning streak, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the Isles going back to him for Tuesday's tilt. During that six-game run, the 29-year-old netminder is sporting an incredible 1.19 GAA, including one shutout and a .958 save percentage.