Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Sorokin will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.02 GAA, .847 save percentage and a 0-2-1 record. The Isles can't afford to drop any more games if they are going to try to push for a wild-card spot, which could mean a heavy workload down the stretch for Sorokin, even factoring in his current subpar form.

