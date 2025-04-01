Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Tuesday

Sorokin will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he posted a 4.02 GAA, .847 save percentage and a 0-2-1 record. The Isles can't afford to drop any more games if they are going to try to push for a wild-card spot, which could mean a heavy workload down the stretch for Sorokin, even factoring in his current subpar form.