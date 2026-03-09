Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Sorokin will guard the road goal against St. Louis on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 30-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over San Jose. He has a 23-14-2 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 39 appearances. The Blues rank 28th in the league with 2.62 goals per game this campaign, but St. Louis has outscored the opposition by a 13-5 margin during a four-game winning streak.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago