Ilya Sorokin News: In goal Tuesday
Sorokin will guard the road goal against St. Louis on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin is coming off a 30-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over San Jose. He has a 23-14-2 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 39 appearances. The Blues rank 28th in the league with 2.62 goals per game this campaign, but St. Louis has outscored the opposition by a 13-5 margin during a four-game winning streak.
