Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Leaves ice first Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Pittsburgh.

Sorokin will be making his 12th appearance in the Islanders' last 13 contests, having posted a 6-5-0 record, 2.50 GAA and one shutout along the way. While the RUssian backstop figures to continue seeing a heavy workload across the last eight games, New York does have three back-to-backs over that stretch, so David Rittich will see plenty of opportunities as well.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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