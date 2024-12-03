Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: Loses goalie battle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 7:49pm

Sorokin allowed two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

Sorokin, who was coming off his first shutout of the season, had another strong game, but Montreal's Sam Montembeault was his equal. Both showed up for battle of goaltenders. Aside from a five-goal stinker against the Bruins last Wednesday, Sorokin's had four quality outings in the last five starts. He lowered his goals-against average to 2.48 and raised his save percentage to .916 heading into Thursday's home game against the Kraken.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
