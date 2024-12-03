Ilya Sorokin News: Loses goalie battle

Sorokin allowed two goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

Sorokin, who was coming off his first shutout of the season, had another strong game, but Montreal's Sam Montembeault was his equal. Both showed up for battle of goaltenders. Aside from a five-goal stinker against the Bruins last Wednesday, Sorokin's had four quality outings in the last five starts. He lowered his goals-against average to 2.48 and raised his save percentage to .916 heading into Thursday's home game against the Kraken.