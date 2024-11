Sorokin stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Sorokin couldn't build on the win he recorded over the Penguins on Nov. 5, and the Russian netminder has yet to win back-to-back starts this season. He's gone 2-1-1 in four appearances in November, posting a 3.40 GAA and a .901 save percentage.