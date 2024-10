Sorokin made 10 saves Tuesday in a 1-0 loss to Detriot.

Patrick Kane scored on the first shot of the game, but that was it. The ice was tilted hard at Alex Lyon and the Red Wings, who faced 29 shots. Sorokin is back to his old self in the net post-surgery, but he can't do it alone. This was the third time the Isles had been shut out this season. They have played just six games.