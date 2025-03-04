Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: No margin for error in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:51am

Sorokin turned aside 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers, with the Blueshirts' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Isles couldn't solve Igor Shesterkin in the other crease, and even the bounces went against Sorokin -- the Rangers' first goal late in the first period came on a shot from Zac Jones that deflected off Kyle Palmieri's skate, then off Will Cuylle's helmet, before fluttering into the net. Sorokin has started eight straight games while Semyon Varlamov (lower body) and Marcus Hogberg (upper body) have been on IR, going 3-5-0 with a 3.58 GAA and an .880 save percentage. Coach Patrick Roy may be forced to turn to untested backup Jakub Skarek soon just to give his 29-year-old starter a breather.

