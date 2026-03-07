Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Patrolling road crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice during Saturday's morning skate, indicating he'll draw the road start against San Jose, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Sorokin will look to bounce back Saturday after surrendering five goals to the Kings on Thursday. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder has been elite this season with a 22-14-2 record, a 2.54 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. He'll face off against the Sharks on Saturday, who rank near the middle of the pack in 18th with 3.10 goals per game this season.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
