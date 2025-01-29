Ilya Sorokin News: Picks up fourth straight win

Sorokin made 30 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

The 29-year-old netminder was locked in a 1-1 tie through two periods with Mackenzie Blackwood. but the Isles' offense broke things open in the third. Sorokin has won four straight starts, allowing just four goals on 89 shots during that hot streak, and he'll continue to shoulder a heavy workload while Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is on the shelf.