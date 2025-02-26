Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Pulled in loss Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Sorokin was pulled from Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers after allowing five goals on 11 shots.

The 29-year-old allowed five goals on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Jakub Skarek, who stopped all seven shots he faced. Sorokin has dropped each of his past four starts, posting a 5.02 GAA and an .818 save percentage in that span. He'll aim to bounce back in his next start, with the Isles' upcoming game coming against the Bruins on Thursday.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
