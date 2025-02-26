Ilya Sorokin News: Pulled in loss Tuesday

Sorokin was pulled from Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers after allowing five goals on 11 shots.

The 29-year-old allowed five goals on 11 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Jakub Skarek, who stopped all seven shots he faced. Sorokin has dropped each of his past four starts, posting a 5.02 GAA and an .818 save percentage in that span. He'll aim to bounce back in his next start, with the Isles' upcoming game coming against the Bruins on Thursday.