Ilya Sorokin News: Quiets Wild

Sorokin stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Sorokin snapped a four-game losing streak with one of his best games in the last two months. The 29-year-old limited the damage to a Mats Zuccarello tally in the second period. Sorokin's recent struggles have torpedoed the Islanders' playoff chances, but he's still 28-23-6 with a 2.76 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 57 appearances. Next up will be a tough matchup versus the Capitals on Sunday. Assuming he gets the start, Sorokin will look to maintain his status as one of the few goalies Alex Ovechkin hasn't scored on, while the Capitals' captain tries to take sole possession of the all-time goals record.