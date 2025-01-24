Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Receiving starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Sorokin will protect the home goal versus Philadelphia on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin faced the Flyers on Jan. 16, allowing four goals on only 23 shots in a 5-3 loss. Sorokin was sharp in his following contest, turning aside 25 shots in a 3-1 win over Columbus on Monday. He is 14-14-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 32 starts this season. The Flyers are coming off a 6-1 to the Rangers on Thursday and are averaging 2.98 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now