Ilya Sorokin News: Receiving starting nod

Sorokin will protect the home goal versus Philadelphia on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin faced the Flyers on Jan. 16, allowing four goals on only 23 shots in a 5-3 loss. Sorokin was sharp in his following contest, turning aside 25 shots in a 3-1 win over Columbus on Monday. He is 14-14-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 32 starts this season. The Flyers are coming off a 6-1 to the Rangers on Thursday and are averaging 2.98 goals per game in 2024-25.