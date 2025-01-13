Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Sorokin (illness) returned to practice Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin was unavailable for Saturday's game against Utah due to his illness, but he appears to have moved past the ailment. Whether he'll serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's home game against Ottawa remains to be seen, but it appears as though he'll at least be available in a backup capacity since Jakub Skarek was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
