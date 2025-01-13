Ilya Sorokin News: Returns to practice

Sorokin (illness) returned to practice Monday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin was unavailable for Saturday's game against Utah due to his illness, but he appears to have moved past the ailment. Whether he'll serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's home game against Ottawa remains to be seen, but it appears as though he'll at least be available in a backup capacity since Jakub Skarek was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.