Ilya Sorokin News: Scores in win over Predators

Sorokin stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over Nashville.

After being the last member of the Islanders to touch the puck, Sorokin became the 17th NHL goalie to score a goal when Predators forward Steven Stamkos inadvertently passed the puck into Nashville's empty net at 19:48 of the third period. The 29-year-old Sorokin has won his last two outings to improve to 22-18-4 this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 44 appearances.