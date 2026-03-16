Ilya Sorokin News: Set to start Tuesday
Sorokin will start Tuesday's road game against Toronto, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
After winning all four of his starts in February, Sorokin has been more inconsistent this month, going 2-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .897 save percentage over four outings in March. However, he'll start for the fifth time in the Islanders' last six games. The Maple Leafs rank 15th in the NHL with 3.15 goals per game this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the StretchYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 142 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 133 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 133 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More