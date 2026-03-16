Ilya Sorokin News: Set to start Tuesday

Sorokin will start Tuesday's road game against Toronto, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

After winning all four of his starts in February, Sorokin has been more inconsistent this month, going 2-2-0 with a 3.06 GAA and .897 save percentage over four outings in March. However, he'll start for the fifth time in the Islanders' last six games. The Maple Leafs rank 15th in the NHL with 3.15 goals per game this year.