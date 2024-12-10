Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Set to start versus Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 7:33am

Sorokin is expected to get the starting nod at home against Los Angeles on Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will make his sixth straight start, having gone 3-1-1 with a 2.34 GAA and one shutout. Given his strong run of play, it's possible Sorokin would have featured in each of the previous five contests anyway but the injury to Semyon Varlamov (upper body) has left the Islanders will little choice than to roll with Sorokin in the crease. If they do decide to rest Sorokin -- which the Isles don't need to do with no back-to-back before the Christmas break -- it would fall to Marcus Hogberg to give Sorokin a night off.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
