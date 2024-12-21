Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Shakes down Leafs on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Sorokin made 26 saves in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

William Nylander beat him twice and Bobby McMann found twine once, but that was it. With Anthony Duclair's return Saturday, Sorokin finds himself finally playing behind a full Isles squad. His skills are elite, and you could see his fantasy value rise if the team can find a new level. Right now, Sorokin is 10-10-4 with a 2.82 GAA, .903 save percentage and one shutout. The Isles play the Sabres on Monday, and Sorokin is likely to close out out the pre-holiday break with a start.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
