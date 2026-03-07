Ilya Sorokin News: Sharp in overtime win
Sorokin stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.
Sorokin allowed a goal to Macklin Celebrini early in the second period, but that was it. This was Sorokin's third win in four outings since the Olympic break, and it was his first really dominant performance in that stretch. He's up to 23-14-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 39 starts this season. The Islanders have one more stop on this road trip, and that's Tuesday in St. Louis for a favorable matchup versus the Blues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 7Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7Yesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 53 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 53 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More