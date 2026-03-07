Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Sharp in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sorokin stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Sorokin allowed a goal to Macklin Celebrini early in the second period, but that was it. This was Sorokin's third win in four outings since the Olympic break, and it was his first really dominant performance in that stretch. He's up to 23-14-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 39 starts this season. The Islanders have one more stop on this road trip, and that's Tuesday in St. Louis for a favorable matchup versus the Blues.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
