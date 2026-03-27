Ilya Sorokin News: Sharp in Thursday's win
Sorokin made 26 saves in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.
He headed into the third period hunting for his eighth shutout of the season, but Matt Duchene snapped a one-timer past him with just under three minutes left. Sorokin has been sharp in March as the Isles battle for a playoff spot, posting a 2.23 GAA and .918 save percentage over his last nine starts, but the 30-year-old netminder has just a 5-4-0 record to show for it.
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