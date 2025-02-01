Ilya Sorokin News: Sixth straight win

Sorokin made 28 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Lightning.

Sorokin has six wins in a row, including a brief relief appearance, and has eight victories in his last nine outings. He has allowed just six goals and has one shutout on his current six-game streak. He's as dialed in as he's ever been, and with the Islanders within three points of a Wild Card spot, Sorokin will be in the blue paint more often than not.