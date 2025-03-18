Ilya Sorokin News: Sixth win in last nine starts

Sorokin made 20 saves in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Sorokin held the Pens to just two goals going into the third period, and his teammates did the rest with four unanswered goals in the final frame. Sorokin has really put the pedal down in his last nine outings, recording a 6-2-1 record with 21 goals allowed and a .923 save percentage. He's elite, and he's peaking at the perfect time for fantasy playoffs.