Ilya Sorokin News: Slated to face Carolina
Sorokin is set to start in Saturday's home tilt versus Carolina, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin will attempt to rebound after surrendering four goals on 13 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Seattle. He's 6-7-4 with a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 17 outings in 2024-25. The Hurricanes are having a great campaign with a 17-8-1 record, and they rank fourth in goals per game with 3.77.
