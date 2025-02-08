Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Slated to start in Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Sorokin is expected to start Saturday's road game against the Wild, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin's seven-game winning streak came to an end in Winnipeg on Friday, as he allowed four goals on 27 shots (.852 save percentage). However, he'll have a chance to bounce back in the second half of the back-to-back set since Saturday's matchup is the Islanders' final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. He'll have a more favorable opponent Saturday, as the Wild rank 21st in the NHL with 2.82 goals per game.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
