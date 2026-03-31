Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Slips against Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Sorokin gave up seven goals on 28 shots before being replaced midway through the third period by David Rittich in Monday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

It was the worst performance of the season for Sorokin, who's allowed just four goals on 86 shots over his prior four outings combined. March hasn't been kind to the veteran netminder, and his Vezina hopes may be fading -- he's been tagged for at least five goals three times this month, managing a 6-6-0 record over 12 appearances with a 2.95 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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