Ilya Sorokin News: Snaps four-game losing streak
Sorokin made 13 saves Thursday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.
The win -- his first under new coach Pete DeBoer -- snapped a four-game losing streak. Sorokin is one win from his third 30-win season. He is 29-22-2 with seven shutouts, 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage. Sorokin is tied with Jet Greaves for 12th overall in save percentage and with Scott Wedgewood and John Gibson in wins. He will need to be near perfect going forward as the Isles attempt a playoff miracle -- with the win, the Isles moved within one point of the Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division. There are three games remaining for each team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Caufield Closing In On 502 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 45 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 36 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More