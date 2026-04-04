Ilya Sorokin News: Starting again Saturday

Sorokin will defend the road net against Carolina on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 17-save effort in Friday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia. He has allowed 14 goals on 82 shots during his three-game losing skid. He has a 28-21-2 record this campaign with seven shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 51 appearances. Carolina is tied for third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.