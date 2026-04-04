Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Starting again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Sorokin will defend the road net against Carolina on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is coming off a 17-save effort in Friday's 4-1 loss to Philadelphia. He has allowed 14 goals on 82 shots during his three-game losing skid. He has a 28-21-2 record this campaign with seven shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 51 appearances. Carolina is tied for third in the league with 3.51 goals per game this season.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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