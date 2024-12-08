Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: Starting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Sorokin will guard the road goal versus Ottawa on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over Carolina and will play again due to the absence of Semyon Varlamov (lower body). The 29-year-old Sorokin has a 7-7-4 record with one shutout, a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Ottawa ranks 14th in the league with 3.08 goals per game and registered a 3-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.

