Ilya Sorokin News: Starting again Sunday

Sorokin will guard the road goal versus Ottawa on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over Carolina and will play again due to the absence of Semyon Varlamov (lower body). The 29-year-old Sorokin has a 7-7-4 record with one shutout, a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. Ottawa ranks 14th in the league with 3.08 goals per game and registered a 3-1 win over Nashville on Saturday.