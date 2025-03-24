Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Starting against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Sorokin will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin got the night off Saturday against Calgary, but he'll tend the twine for the sixth time in the Islanders' last seven matchups Monday. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.29 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now