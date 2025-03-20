Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Starting against Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Sorokin was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Montreal.

Sorokin has picked up wins in six of his last nine starts, going 6-2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage during that time. He made a road start against the Canadiens on Dec. 3 and turned aside 25 of 27 shots (.926 save percentage) en route to an overtime loss.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
