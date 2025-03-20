Ilya Sorokin News: Starting against Montreal

Sorokin was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against Montreal.

Sorokin has picked up wins in six of his last nine starts, going 6-2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .923 save percentage during that time. He made a road start against the Canadiens on Dec. 3 and turned aside 25 of 27 shots (.926 save percentage) en route to an overtime loss.