Ilya Sorokin News: Starting back-to-back days
Sorokin will get the start in net Sunday against the Blue Jackets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin started Saturday night against the Canadiens, surrendering six goals on 32 shots. Interestingly, the Islanders will turn to him once again on the second of a back-to-back, giving him a chance to instantly rebound. The 30-year-old has a 25-17-2 record on the season with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 save percentage. He faces a hot Blue Jackets team that carries a 12-game point streak into the contest.
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