Ilya Sorokin News: Starting first game of road trip

Sorokin will tend the road twine Saturday versus the Sharks, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin was solid in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets, turning aside 26 of 28 shots on goal. Across five career outings against San Jose, the Russian netminder has a 2-0-3 record with a .916 save percentage and a 2.52 GAA. San Jose is tied for 29th in the NHL with 2.63 goals per game, but the team has scored at least three goals in five straight contests. It won't be an easy task for Sorokin on Saturday.