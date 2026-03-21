Ilya Sorokin News: Starting in Montreal
Sorokin will defend the road net against the Canadiens on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Sorokin is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa. He has a 25-16-2 record this campaign with six shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 43 appearances. Montreal sits fifth in the league with 3.46 goals per game this season.
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