Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Starting in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sorokin will defend the road net against the Canadiens on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Sorokin is coming off a 23-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa. He has a 25-16-2 record this campaign with six shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 43 appearances. Montreal sits fifth in the league with 3.46 goals per game this season.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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