Ilya Sorokin News: Starting in Winnipeg
Sorokin will be between the pipes in Winnipeg on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Sorokin has been outstanding of late, going 7-0-0 with two shutouts, an eye-popping 1.16 GAA and a .960 save percentage. His play has put the Islanders in playoff contention, as they are only three points out of the second wild card. Sorokin is 20-14-4 with a 2,58 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 starts this season. The Jets are averaging 3.60 goals per game, tops in the NHL this season.
