Ilya Sorokin News: Starting in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Sorokin will be between the pipes in Winnipeg on Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has been outstanding of late, going 7-0-0 with two shutouts, an eye-popping 1.16 GAA and a .960 save percentage. His play has put the Islanders in playoff contention, as they are only three points out of the second wild card. Sorokin is 20-14-4 with a 2,58 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 starts this season. The Jets are averaging 3.60 goals per game, tops in the NHL this season.

