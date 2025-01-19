Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Sorokin will start at home Monday against the Blue Jackets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will look to bounce back from a loss to the Flyers in his last outing, where he allowed four goals on 23 shots. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 13-14-4 with a .900 save percentage and 2.87 GAA this season. Sorokin will face a Columbus team that's averaging 3.30 goals per game, the seventh-best mark in the league.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
