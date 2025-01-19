Ilya Sorokin News: Starting Monday

Sorokin will start at home Monday against the Blue Jackets, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will look to bounce back from a loss to the Flyers in his last outing, where he allowed four goals on 23 shots. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 13-14-4 with a .900 save percentage and 2.87 GAA this season. Sorokin will face a Columbus team that's averaging 3.30 goals per game, the seventh-best mark in the league.