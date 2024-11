Sorokin will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin had a tough night Wednesday, allowing five goals on only 20 shots in a 6-3 loss to Boston. He is 5-6-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 14 starts this season. The Sabres were averaging 3.09 goals per game, ahead of Friday's game against Vancouver.