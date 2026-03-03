Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Starting Thursday against Kings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Sorokin will defend the road net against the Kings on Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin will get the second half of the Islanders' back-to-back after David Rittich plays in Wednesday's road matchup against the Ducks. The 30-year-old Sorokin has stopped 103 of the 114 shots he has faced during his four-game winning streak. He has a 22-13-2 record this season with six shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 37 appearances. The Kings sit 29th in the league with 2.52 goals per game this campaign.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
26 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
26 days ago