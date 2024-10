Sorokin will protect the home goal Tuesday against Anaheim, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin will get the first half of the Islanders' back-to-back, and Semyon Varlamov will play in Wednesday's road matchup versus Columbus. The 29-year-old Sorokin has stopped 103 of 110 shots en route to a 2-1-1 start to the season.