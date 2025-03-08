Ilya Sorokin News: Steady in win

Sorokin stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Sorokin was busy, but he got the job done, limiting the damage to power-play goals from Nikolai Kovalenko and Will Smith. This was Sorokin's fourth win in his last five outings, and he's allowed just 12 goals in that span. He'll continue to see a heavy workload at least until Marcus Hogberg (upper body) returns -- Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is not expected back this season. Sorokin is now 24-19-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 47 appearances this season. Look for Jakub Skarek to get the nod Sunday in Anaheim before Sorokin wraps up the road trip versus the Kings on Tuesday.