Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Steps up with 30-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Sorokin posted a 30-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Sorokin earned his second shutout of the year and the 20th of his career in this performance against the NHL's top team. Given that he had allowed at least three goals in seven of his previous nine outings, this was a bit of a surprise performance, especially in hostile territory. Sorokin improved to 13-13-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 30 starts this season. The Islanders' three-game road trip concludes Saturday in Utah, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Sorokin start that contest as well.

