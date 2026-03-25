Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Stuck with loss in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Sorokin took the loss Tuesday as the Islanders were downed 4-3 by Chicago, allowing one goal on 12 shots after replacing David Rittich to begin the second period.

Sorokin entered the game with his team down 3-1, so Frank Nazar's tally early in the second period ended up sticking the netminder with the loss. The Islanders' defense has been letting both goalies down in March, and over nine outings on the month Sorokin has gone 4-5-0 with a 2.74 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ilya Sorokin See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago