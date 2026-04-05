Ilya Sorokin headshot

Ilya Sorokin News: Suffers fourth straight loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Sorokin stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Sorokin started both games during the Isles' back-to-back set, but he was underwhelming and allowed eight goals on 61 shots faced over that span. The 30-year-old netminder has lost each of his past four outings while posting a 5.02 GAA and a woeful .852 save percentage over that stretch. Considering he has made 11 starts in a row (4-7-0, 3.18 GAA, .891 save percentage), it wouldn't be surprising if he gets a breather at some point in the coming days, although the Isles now have three days off before facing the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
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