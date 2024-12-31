Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin News: Takes loss in hard-fought game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Sorokin made 22 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. He allowed two goals.

It was a hard-fought, but non-eventful game, and both Sorokin and Joseph Woll played well. Sorokin has seen a heavy workload this season -- he had started 12 consecutive games prior to getting a rest Sunday against the Pens. Overall, Sorokin is 11-12-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage in 27 starts. It's the first time in his NHL career that his season save percentage has slipped below .909. His ratios reflect the struggles of his squad more than anything else.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
