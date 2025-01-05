Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine against Boston

Sorokin led the Islanders onto the ice for Sunday's pregame warmups, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he'll start on the road against the Bruins.

Sorokin has been held out of the win column in each of his last two starts, going 0-2-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .927 save percentage in appearances that both came against the Maple Leafs. He should have a more favorable matchup Sunday, as the Bruins are averaging just 2.61 goals per game this year, which is the fifth-worst mark in the league.