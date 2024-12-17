Fantasy Hockey
Ilya Sorokin

Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine against Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Sorokin will start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin's allowed four goals in back-to-back matchups, and he's alternated wins and losses over his last four starts. Consistency has been an issue for the Russian netminder due to the Islanders' third-period struggles. Sorokin will face a Carolina club that ranks fourth overall in the league with 3.60 goals per game.

Ilya Sorokin
New York Islanders
New York Islanders
