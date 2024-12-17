Ilya Sorokin News: Tending twine against Carolina

Sorokin will start Tuesday against the Hurricanes, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin's allowed four goals in back-to-back matchups, and he's alternated wins and losses over his last four starts. Consistency has been an issue for the Russian netminder due to the Islanders' third-period struggles. Sorokin will face a Carolina club that ranks fourth overall in the league with 3.60 goals per game.