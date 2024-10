Sorokin will start in the road crease during Friday's matchup against New Jersey, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has drawn starts in three of the Islanders' last four games, posting a 1-1-1 record, 1.33 GAA and .947 save percentage. He hasn't picked up a win since his season debut against Colorado on Oct. 14 but will attempt to bounce back against the Devils, who have scored 35 goals over 10 games to begin the season.